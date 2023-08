Kinlaw (illness) won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Broncos, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 Draft, Kinlaw is trying to right the ship on his career after he missed 26-of-50 games in his first three seasons. Kinlaw previously already had his fifth-year option declined for 2024. He's trying to carve out a role in the defensive line rotation.