Kinlaw (illness) played in Friday's preseason 23-12 loss to the Chargers, Kyle Madson of ninerswire.usatoday.com reports.

Kinlaw did not record any stats, but he did play a ton of snaps and displayed effectiveness on the pass and run. The 25-year-old defensive tacikle appears ready to go for the 2023 season. He is expected to rotate on the interior line with Javon Hargrave and Arik Armstead.