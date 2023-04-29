The 49ers opted not to pick up the fifth-year option on Kinlaw's rookie contract Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kinlaw was selected by the 49ers with the 14th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but has struggled to stay healthy, playing in just 24 games in his first three seasons. General manager John Lynch told reporters on Friday that Kinlaw was having "an outstanding offseason," and they view him as a key rotational player for the defense. Kinlaw will be behind defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who signed a four-year, $84 million contract with the 49ers in March.