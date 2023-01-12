Kinlaw (knee) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's wild-card matchup versus Seattle.
Kinlaw has been largely limited since returning from his 11-game hiatus due to a knee injury, though he did suit up for all three of the final games this regular season. The 2020 first-round pick then remained limited during practice Tuesday and Wednesday before working his way back to full Thursday. Kinlaw should continue to see prominent usage alongside fellow defensive tackles Kevin Givens, T.Y. McGill and Arik Armstead (foot/ankle), the latter of whom is also set to play Saturday.