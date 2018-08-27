Cooper (knee) was active for Saturday's preseason game against the Colts.

While it's good news for Cooper that he was finally able to get back on the field, the fact that the guard only played 17 snaps Saturday suggests that he'll be eased back into the 49ers rotation up front.

