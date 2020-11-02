Bourne recorded eight receptions on 10 targets for 81 yards in Week 8 against the Seahawks.

Bourne showed a connection with Nick Mullens during the fourth quarter, racking up 59 of his 81 yards on the team's final two drives. He was able to command a season-best eight targets in the absence of Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and George Kittle (ankle). Game script also aided Bourne's output, as the team was playing from behind throughout the entire second half. With a quick turnaround for a Week 9 matchup against the Packers on Thursday, Bourne could be pushed into a significant role again.