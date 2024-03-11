Bourne (knee) and the Patriots agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth up to $33 million on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Before suffering a season-ending torn ACL in Week 8 last season, Bourne was easily the Patriots' best receiver. It wasn't a high bar to clear, but it made too much sense to bring Bourne back after he put up a 37-406-4 receiving line on 55 targets across eight appearances. He was on pace for a career year and will head into his age-29 season later this fall. Bourne has already stated he expects to be ready for training camp. Look for the Patriots to further address their wideout depth chart in free agency and the draft.