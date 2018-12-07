49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Should keep spot in three-wide sets
Bourne is expected to retain a regular role in three-receiver formations Sunday against the Broncos with Pierre Garcon (knee) ruled out for the contest, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Bourne has seen his snap counts spike over the past three games with Garcon missing each of those contests and Marquise Goodwin (personal) sitting out two. Goodwin is back in the fold this weekend, but there should still be an opportunity for Bourne to pick up plenty of snaps alongside Goodwin and Austin Pettis when fullback Kyle Juszczyk is off the field. The 49ers could have extra incentive to deploy three receivers and test the Denver secondary often with two of the Broncos' top three cornerbacks, Chris Harris (lower leg) and Tramaine Brock (ribs), both sidelined with injuries.
More News
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Makes four catches in loss•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Making another start•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Quiet in spot start•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Ready for another fill-in start•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Healthy for Week 12•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Appears limited at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...
-
Week 14 Sleepers
The Fantasy playoffs are here in most leagues, and Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to consider...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 14 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14