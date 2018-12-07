Bourne is expected to retain a regular role in three-receiver formations Sunday against the Broncos with Pierre Garcon (knee) ruled out for the contest, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Bourne has seen his snap counts spike over the past three games with Garcon missing each of those contests and Marquise Goodwin (personal) sitting out two. Goodwin is back in the fold this weekend, but there should still be an opportunity for Bourne to pick up plenty of snaps alongside Goodwin and Austin Pettis when fullback Kyle Juszczyk is off the field. The 49ers could have extra incentive to deploy three receivers and test the Denver secondary often with two of the Broncos' top three cornerbacks, Chris Harris (lower leg) and Tramaine Brock (ribs), both sidelined with injuries.