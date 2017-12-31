49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Concussion confirmed
Goodwin was Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area and won't return to Sunday's road contest against the Rams.
Goodwin absorbed a vicious hit to his upper body late in the first half, remaining on the turf for a lengthy spell before taking groggy steps to the cart with the assistance of the 49ers' training staff, according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. Due to his early departure, Goodwin will fall 38 yards shy of 1,000 in what has been a breakout campaign for the fifth-year wideout. Entering the offseason, he's developed a clear rapport with Jimmy Garoppolo, but the return of Pierre Garcon (neck) from injured reserve and the likely addition of wide receivers in the coming months could place a damper on Goodwin's value for the 2018 season.
