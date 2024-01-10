Goodwin (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
With just one day of practice left before Saturday's game at Houston, Goodwin's availability for the wild-card round is still in doubt. Unless he's able to practice in full Thursday, he will probably carry an injury designation into Friday and potentially gameday.
More News
-
Browns' Marquise Goodwin: Still dealing with injury•
-
Browns' Marquise Goodwin: Not playing Sunday•
-
Browns' Marquise Goodwin: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Browns' Marquise Goodwin: Active Thursday•
-
Browns' Marquise Goodwin: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Browns' Marquise Goodwin: Limited at Tuesday's practice•