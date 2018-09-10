Coach Kyle Shanahan considers Goodwin "day-to-day" due to a "deep thigh bruise," Joe Fann of the 49ers' official site reports.

Goodwin picked up the injury in the second quarter Sunday in Minnesota when he took a knee to his right quad, after which he primarily was used as a decoy. He subsequently received just one target from Jimmy Garoppolo, which is a far cry from the 6.6 per game of his 2017 breakout. Considering he's day-to-day and won't be required to suit up again until 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Goodwin has plenty of time to focus on rehab and even take part in practice this week.

More News
Our Latest Stories