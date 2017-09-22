Goodwin brought in two of five targets for 62 yards in Thursday's 41-39 loss to the Rams.

Goodwin's production was largely comprised of his season-long 50-yard reception, as he was largely inefficient with his targets otherwise. The 26-year-old has struggled to adapt to the role of starting receiver thus far, notching just eight catches for 109 yards through three games. While Goodwin's presence does serve to threaten defenses over the top, his lack of overall production could eventually cause him to drop down the pecking order. Rookie fifth-round pick Trent Taylor is much more suited for the role of slot receiver, but another downfield specialist, Aldrick Robinson, lurks behind Taylor at the No. 4 slot, and boasts the added advantage of having previously worked with head coach Kyle Shanahan in Washington. Goodwin will look to build on Thursday's season-high receiving yardage tally against the Cardinals in Week 4.