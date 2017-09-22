49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Hauls in 50-yard throw in Week 3 loss
Goodwin brought in two of five targets for 62 yards in Thursday's 41-39 loss to the Rams.
Goodwin's production was largely comprised of his season-long 50-yard reception, as he was largely inefficient with his targets otherwise. The 26-year-old has struggled to adapt to the role of starting receiver thus far, notching just eight catches for 109 yards through three games. While Goodwin's presence does serve to threaten defenses over the top, his lack of overall production could eventually cause him to drop down the pecking order. Rookie fifth-round pick Trent Taylor is much more suited for the role of slot receiver, but another downfield specialist, Aldrick Robinson, lurks behind Taylor at the No. 4 slot, and boasts the added advantage of having previously worked with head coach Kyle Shanahan in Washington. Goodwin will look to build on Thursday's season-high receiving yardage tally against the Cardinals in Week 4.
More News
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Another costly drop•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Drop plagues 49ers debut•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Breaks loose for long touchdown Sunday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Catches three passes•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Stars during training camp•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Notches reception in preseason opener•
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...