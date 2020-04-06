49ers' Tevin Coleman: Gets partial salary guarantee
Coleman now has $2 million of his 2020 salary guaranteed, David Lombardi of The Athleticreports.
The $2 million switched from an injury guarantee to a full guarantee Apr. 1, accounting for 44 percent of Coleman's $4.55 million base salary in the second season of a two-year, $8.5 million contract. This all but ensures he won't be released, though it wouldn't come as any surprise if the 49ers were to trade Coleman or Matt Breida before Week 1. Most reports this offseason have suggested Breida is more likely to be dealt, as he fell behind both Coleman and Raheem Mostert on the playoff depth chart.
