Kroft (knee) was a full participant in the 49ers' practice Wednesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Kroft sprained his MCL in Week 2 against Seattle. While he returned to practice in a limited fashion for the first time last Wednesday, the tight end was ultimately sidelined for the fourth consecutive game Sunday against Atlanta. Now, Kroft seems ready to make his full return heading into this Sunday's contest versus the Chiefs. The 29-year-old has caught one of his two targets for nine yards this season, and he'll likely slot in alongside fellow backups Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner.