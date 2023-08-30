McGough landed on the Packers' practice squad Wednesday.

McGough was competing with Sean Clifford for the backup role under center in Green Bay during training camp, but in reality he was a distant third most of the way. The Packers opted to go the traditional route with two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, which resulted in McGough getting waived and subsequently landing on the practice squad. He will now continue to compete at practice and await an opportunity on the active roster should depth at the position ever be needed.