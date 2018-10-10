Arthur Moats: Let go by Cardinals
The Cardinals released Moats (knee) off injured reserve with an injury settlement Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Moats was placed on injured reserve with a sprained MCL in early September. The 30-year-old veteran has 228 tackles and 16.5 sacks in his career and teams may have interest in him as a depth piece if his knee is fully recovered.
More News
-
Cardinals' Arthur Moats: Lands on IR•
-
Cardinals' Arthur Moats: Nursing sprained MCL, out 2-4 weeks•
-
Cardinals' Arthur Moats: Suffers knee injury•
-
Cardinals' Arthur Moats: Lands contract with Arizona•
-
Steelers' Arthur Moats: Records first tackle since week 14•
-
Steelers' Arthur Moats: One tackle Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Podcast: Sell Brees? Kamara worry?
Did we just get a glimpse of New Orleans’ offense going forward? What does that mean for Alvin...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Ajayi replacements at top
With Jay Ajayi set to miss the remainder of the season, there's a big opportunity in the Eagles'...
-
Week 6 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 6 Trade Values Chart
Alvin Kamara and Julio Jones delivered Week 5 duds -- does it mean it's time to trade them?!...