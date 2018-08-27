Cardinals' Arthur Moats: Nursing sprained MCL, out 2-4 weeks
Moats has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Moats is considerably buried on the depth chart so there's the possibility that Arizona will place the veteran pass rusher on injured reserve before the start of the season. Even if the Cardinals opt not to do so, Moats doesn't figure to get much time in 2018.
