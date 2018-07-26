Moats signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Moats appeared in all but two games for the Steelers over the past four seasons, but the linebacker moved into a strict depth role in 2018 after starting 25 games during his first three years in Pittsburgh. He'll likely continue to serve in a similar capacity in Arizona, and thus Moats isn't found on the IDP radar.

