Cardinals' Arthur Moats: Suffers knee injury
Moats injured his knee and will not return to Sunday's preseason game against the Cowboys.
The severity of Moats' injury is to be determined, though any sort of extended absence will likely hurt the linebacker's chances of making the 53-man roster in Arizona.
