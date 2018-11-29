Coach Matt Nagy said Thursday that he is "not concerned" about Hicks' (Achilles) injury, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Hicks did not practice to begin the week and is not expected to do much work Thursday, but coach Matt Nagy called his absence "precautionary." It's good news that Hicks doesn't appear to be dealing with a long term injury, given how severe Achilles issues can sometimes be, but his status for Sunday's tilt against the Giants is nonetheless murky at best. If Hicks were to remain sidelined for any amount of time, Bilal Nichols would be expected to slot into the starting lineup.