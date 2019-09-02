Miller (ankle) isn't listed on Monday's injury report.

After spraining his right ankle during an Aug. 11 practice, Miller was given a recovery timetable of a couple weeks. On Aug. 27, he relayed that he didn't feel any discomfort in the region at that session, and the feeling has extended into Week 1 preparations. Look for Miller to serve as one of the top pass catchers for Mitchell Trubisky to kick off the campaign.

