Miller caught five passes for 56 yards in Chicago's 34-30 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Miller caught each of his five targets, as he consistently had plenty of open space in the middle of the field, but because the Bears were winning for the majority this contest, they were fairly balanced between rushing and passing attempts, potentially keeping Miller from seeing additional targets. He's posted at least 56 yards in three of the last five games while averaging eight targets over the last four weeks, and he should be a solid floor option with limited upside in the fantasy playoffs.