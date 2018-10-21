Bears' Anthony Miller: Targeted seven times
Miller caught two passes for 35 yards in Chicago's Week 7 loss to the Patriots.
It was encouraging that Miller saw a season-high seven targets, but his 35 yards tied his season-high that he previously matched in Week 3. Despite his low-yardage totals this season, he's already found the end zone twice, making him a touchdown-dependent flex option for fantasy managers.
