Bears' Benny Cunningham: Suffers knee injury Sunday
Cunningham (knee) was carted to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Falcons, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Cunningham required assistance to reach the sideline, where his left knee was examined, according to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. Shortly thereafter, a cart was ordered up to transport Cunningham to the locker room. If he remains out, rookie Tarik Cohen will complement starter Jordan Howard as the Bears' pass-catching back.
