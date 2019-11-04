Play

Sowell re-signed with the Bears on Monday.

Sowell has now been now been cut and re-signed by the Bears four times this season, making his standing near the bottom of the 53-man roster abundantly clear. James Vaughters -- who was signed Saturday in Sowell's place -- was waived in a corresponding move.

