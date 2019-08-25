Goldman was a spectator during Chicago's 27-17 victory over the Colts.

Goldman has been steady over the past two years, averaging 42 tackles and over two sacks. He's also played in at least 15 games in three of his four seasons, so he's proven to be durable, but as an interior lineman, the numbers he's produced over the last couple years may be pretty close to his ceiling.

