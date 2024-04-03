The Falcons signed Goldman on Wednesday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

The move arrives a day after Goldman came off the Falcons' exempt/left squad list. The 6-foot-3, 332-pound defensive lineman last saw regular-season action with the Bears in 2021, but now that he's been signed by Atlanta, the 30-year-old (who was a second-round pick by Chicago in 2015) will look to carve out a role in the team's defensive tackle rotation.