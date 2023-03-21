The Falcons announced Tuesday that Goldman has been reinstated from the reserve/retired list, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Goldman announced his retirement last summer less than two weeks after signing a one-year deal with Atlanta. The 2015 second-round pick by the Bears has totaled 174 tackles and 13 sacks in 81 games over six seasons with Chicago. He had previously opted out of the 2020 campaign but returned in 2021 and posted 22 tackles and 0.5 sacks in 14 appearances (320 defensive snaps).