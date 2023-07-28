Head coach Arthur Smith told reporters Friday that Goldman, who was absent from practice for personal reasons, is considering retiring for a second time, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Goldman was reinstated from the reserve/retired list in March after initially hanging up his cleats last July. Smith noted that Goldman looked "phenomenal" when he showed up Tuesday for check-in and is hoping to have an answer for Goldman's status by Saturday. Goldman last played for Chicago in 2021 where he posted 22 tackles and 0.5 sacks in 14 games.