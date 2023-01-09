site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Jalyn Holmes: Heads toward free agency
RotoWire Staff
Holmes recorded three tackles in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18, and those were the only stats he accrued with Chicago in the 2022 season.
Holmes functioned as the third-string defensive end for the Bears but didn't record a snap on defense until Week 18. He'll likely battle for a roster spot as an unrestricted free agent.
