Holmes has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's preseason finale against the Jets after being diagnosed with a concussion, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Holmes recorded one tackle and was playing well before being carted to the locker room in the first half. The 2018 fourth-round pick spent time with the Vikings and Saints over the last two years, totaling 50 tackles across 22 appearances, and signed with the Giants in May. It's unclear how the injury will impact his status on the initial 53-man roster, but even if he makes the team, he'll likely be a depth piece along New York's defensive line.