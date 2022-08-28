site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Jalyn Holmes: Being evaluated for a concussion
Holmes is being evaluated for a concussion after leaving Sunday's preseason finale against the Jets, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record, Holmes was playing well but had to be carted to the locker room in the first half. He recorded one tackle before leaving the exhibition game.
