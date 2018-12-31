Bears' Jordan Howard: Eclipses century mark in win
Howard rushed 21 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns and brought in one of two targets for five yards in the Bears' 24-10 win over the Vikings on Sunday.
Howard surprisingly was able to cross the 100-yard mark against the normally stingy Vikings run defense, with a season-long 42-yard run playing a large part. The third-year back only eclipsed the century mark twice all season, but both came in the last four games. Although the 24-year-old failed to reach 1,000 yards this season for the first time in his career this season, he'll look to make a postseason impact beginning with a first-round playoff clash versus the Eagles next weekend.
