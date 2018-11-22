Howard rushed seven times for 13 yards and brought in one of two targets for two yards in the Bears' 23-16 win over the Lions on Thursday.

Howard once again struggled with efficiency on the ground, and he's now failed to average more than 3.7 yards in any of his last six contests. The 24-year-old back is also ceding most passing game work out of the backfield to Tarik Cohen, so his 638 total yards across 11 games have to be considered a disappointment overall. Howard has salvaged things to an extent with five rushing touchdowns, but he'll look to significantly up his contributions against the Giants in a Week 13 battle on Dec. 2.