Bears' Josh Woods: Inks deal with Bears
The Bears signed Woods to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.
The rookie linebacker out of Maryland spent the season on Chicago's practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster. He should have a reasonable opportunity to make the team in 2019.
