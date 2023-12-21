Arizona placed Woods (abdomen) on injured reserve Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Woods played at least 96 percent of the Cardinals' defensive snaps each of the past three weeks, but he is reportedly dealing with a core muscle injury, per Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com. Arizona is out of playoff contention, so Woods' won't be eligible to play again this season. He finishes the campaign with a career-high 61 tackles (33 solo), including 0.5 sacks, along with a deflected pass and a forced fumble over 11 contests.