The Bears placed Herbert (hip) on injured reserve Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Herbert will be sidelined for at least four games with the injury he sustained during his final kickoff return of the Bears' Week 10 loss to the Lions. Despite often playing second fiddle to David Montgomery this season, Herbert has been one of the NFL's most productive backup running backs, as he compiled 643 yards and four touchdowns on 108 carries to go with six receptions for 62 yards and another score through his first 10 games. With Herbert sidelined until at least Week 16, Montgomery should benefit from a slight bump in his projected workload, while third-stringer Trestan Ebner steps into the top backup role as a change-of-pace option behind Montgomery.
