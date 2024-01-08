Herbert rushed 12 times for 28 yards and caught two passes for 13 yards in the Bears' 17-9 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Herbert came into Week 18 having posted at least 121 scrimmage yards in each of his last two games. Facing a middling Packers defense, Herbert was unable to help Chicago sustain consistent offense. In 12 games played this season, Herbert rushed for 583 yards and two touchdowns and added 18 receptions for 121 yards and another score. With two years left on his rookie contract, the Bears will need to decide if Herbert can be their lead back or if he's best used as part of a committee.