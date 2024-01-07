Herbert (back/personal) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Herbert remains listed as questionable for the contest, but he looks like he'll be formally cleared to play when the Bears release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. He was added to the Bears' Week 18 injury report Thursday after practicing as a limited participant and then missed Friday's practice entirely, but the expectation is that Herbert will be ready to handle the lead role out of the backfield for Chicago. Herbert has delivered his best two rushing performances of the season over the past two weeks in wins over Arizona and Atlanta, carrying 38 times for 236 yards and two touchdowns.