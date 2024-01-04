Herbert was limited at Thursday's practice due to a back injury.

Herbert is making a midweek appearance on the Bears' Week 18 injury report after having no limitations whatsoever to kick off the week Wednesday. It's unclear if his availability for Sunday's game at Green Bay is in danger, but how he fares at Friday's session could be telling for his status. Herbert is coming off back-to-back 100-yard, one-touchdown efforts on the ground, so Chicago could be missing a big part of its offense if he's inhibited or even sidelined this weekend. Roschon Johnson and D'Onta Foreman would be next up in the team's backfield.