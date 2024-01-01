Herbert rushed 18 times for 124 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches on three targets for five yards in the Bears' 37-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Herbert took advantage of being the lead back for the Bears with D'Onta Foreman (coach's decision) inactive for the second straight week. In each of those games, Herbert recorded at least 121 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. If Chicago chooses to leave Herbert in the lead role in Week 18 against the Packers, he could be in line for another strong performance to end the season.