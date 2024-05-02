With D'Andre Swift signed this offseason and Roschon Johnson entering his second season, Herbert is viewed as potential trade bait, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Herbert is entering the final year of his rookie deal that is set to pay him a non-guaranteed $1.055 million salary, and the coaching staff is high on Johnson headed into his second season after he was taken in the fourth round of the NFL Draft last year. Swift inked a three-year, $24 million deal in March. After leading the NFL averaging 5.7 yards per carry in 2022, Herbert battled ankle and back issues last year, missing five games on injured reserve in the middle of the season. Travis Homer is also on the roster as a special teams ace. Herbert doesn't play special teams.