Herbert is part of a backfield that's set to add D'Andre Swift on a three-year, $24 million contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Herbert has outperformed his draft slot since the Bears took him in the sixth round in 2021, averaging 4.9 yards on 364 carries. He's typically worked in timeshares and has just 43 receptions in 42 games, and it's not exactly surprising to see the cap-flush Bears brining in a more versatile running back. This isn't the worst outcome for Herbert's value given that the Bears were previously rumored to have interest in Saquon Barkley -- who is joining the Eagles -- but it does leave Herbert with a lot of snap/touch competition for the final year of his rookie contract, competing against Swift and 2023 fourth-round pick Roschon Johnson.