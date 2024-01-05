Herbert is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers due to a back injury as well as a personal matter.

Herbert was added to the Bears' injury report Thursday after he was a limited participant in practice that day on account of the back issue, but the personal matter might have been the cause of his absence from Friday's practice. Whatever the case, Herbert is now uncertain to be available for the Bears' season finale, with a final word on his status set to arrive when Chicago posts its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Roschon Johnson and D'Onta Foreman -- who was a healthy inactive for the Week 17 win over Atlanta -- would likely see expanded profiles out of the backfield if the Bears are without the services of Herbert, a late-season fantasy standout with 38 carries for 236 yards and two touchdowns over the last two weeks.