Play

Smith (personal) is expected to play in Sunday's game in London against the Raiders.

Smith was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, and it appears his personal issue has been resolved. He's still worth keeping an eye on when inactive are released 11:30 p.m. ET on Sunday in case he's a surprise inactive, but Smith looks ready to resume his duties as the Bears' starting inside linebacker.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories