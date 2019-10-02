Bears' Roquan Smith: Looks ready for Week 5
Smith (personal) is expected to play in Sunday's game in London against the Raiders.
Smith was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, and it appears his personal issue has been resolved. He's still worth keeping an eye on when inactive are released 11:30 p.m. ET on Sunday in case he's a surprise inactive, but Smith looks ready to resume his duties as the Bears' starting inside linebacker.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Injuries: Barkley, Hill making progress
Injury news came in bunches Wednesday. Chris Towers runs down what it all means for Fantasy...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
How should you handle Melvin Gordon's return, and the impact it might have on Austin Ekeler?...
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 news & notes: Hold John Ross?
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 5.
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Welcome back Melvin
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5