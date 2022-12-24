site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Ryan Griffin: Targeted once in defeat
RotoWire Staff
Griffin caught a two-yard pass in the Bears' 35-13 loss to the Bills on Sunday.
Griffin has caught four passes for 26 yards on the season, and his lack of usage will make him an unreliable fantasy option in Week 17 against the Lions.
