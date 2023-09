The Bears have signed Carlson to their active roster ahead of Sunday's Week 1 showdown against the Packers, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.

Carlson's addition to Chicago's roster may be hinting at Robert Tonyan's (back) eventual status for Sunday's season opener. As of now, he is one of four tight end's on the roster, so he will be providing depth at the position and presumably a candidate to contribute on special teams.