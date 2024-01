The Bears signed Carlson to a reserve/future contract Monday, Larry Mayer of the team's official website reports.

Carlson spent most of the season on Chicago's practice squad, but he only saw the field in one game. He played one special teams snap (four percent) in Week 10 versus the Panthers. The 27-year-old will now attempt to put the work in during the offseason to ultimately earn a spot on the Bears' roster in the 2024 campaign.