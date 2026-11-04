Carlson reverted to the Bears' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Carlson was elevated ahead of Chicago's win over Seattle on Monday and logged 10 offensive snaps, along with four special-teams snaps, without otherwise getting into the box score. It was his first gameday action of the season, so the veteran tight end is eligible to be elevated twice more. With Cole Kmet (knee) landing on season-ending IR in late October, Carlson could be called upon again in Week 9 against Tampa Bay.