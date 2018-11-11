Bears' Tarik Cohen: Finds end zone in Week 10 win
Cohen rushed seven times for 15 yards and a touchdown and brought in six of seven targets for 29 yards in the Bears' 34-22 win over the Lions on Sunday.
Cohen was able to find his way into the end zone on the ground for the first time since Week 6, scoring on a three-yard run in the first quarter to open the scoring. The change-of-pace back's reception totals were also encouragingly back up after a pair of atypical one-catch efforts, reestablishing his high-volume role in the air attack. Cohen will look to build on Sunday's performance versus the Vikings in Week 11.
